ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Mumbai Weather Report: Will India Vs New Zealand Match Get Washed Out Due To Rain

Team India are getting ready to take on New Zealand in in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All eyes of cricket fans will be on the weather for the all-important clash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have already confirmed that the knockout matches of the World Cup 2023 – two semifinal and final – will have provision of ‘Reserve Day’. If the first semifinal gets interrupted by rain, then the match will continue on Thursday where it was interrupted.

India’s semifinal match against the same opposition – Black Caps – was interrupted by rain in the 2019 ODI World Cup and had to be finished on the Reserve Day. Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost that semifinal in Trent Bridge by 18 runs, which was also former India captain MS Dhoni’s last international match.

However, the weather prediction for Mumbai on Wednesday looks promising after a few days of rain in the city last week. Although the temperature will be around 36 degrees when toss takes place around 130pm IST, the humidity will only be around 30 per cent – much better than the stifling conditions in the last few World Cup 2023 matches seen at the venue.

By evening the temperature will dip to around 29 degrees but humidity will be rising to around 46 per cent. There is no real threat of dew for the team bowling second with dew point around 18 degrees in Mumbai.

Check Mumbai weather prediction for India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal…

If both days of both the semifinal matches are washed out due to rain, then India and South Africa will progress into the World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

None of India’s matches have been affected by rain so far in the World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma’s side had to play on ‘Reserve Day’ against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekelle earlier this year – a match which they won comfortably thanks to centuries by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

India vs New Zealand match in Dharamsala was affected by a unique weather phenomenon with fog stopping play for some time during India’s chase.