NewsCricket
ICC

ICC get set for media rights sale on THIS date, check all details HERE

According to ICC, the interested parties will be required to submit a bid for the first four years of men's events. However, they also have the option of bidding for an eight-year partnership

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

ICC get set for media rights sale on THIS date, check all details HERE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will release its first Invitation To Tender (ITT) for media rights for the next cycle of its events, starting in 2024, on June 20, the world governing cricket body said on Friday (June 17). The ITT is for the Indian market only, with up to six packages available across TV only, digital-only, or a combination of both.

The special feature of the ICC rights is that for the first time ever, men's and women's rights will be sold separately, and prospective partners can bid for 16 Men's events (over 8 years) and six Women's events (over 4 years), totalling 362 and 103* matches respectively.

According to ICC, the interested parties will be required to submit a bid for the first four years of men's events. However, they also have the option of bidding for an eight-year partnership.

"International cricket consistently attracts huge audiences and that is driving significant interest from broadcasters for ICC events. We have more than one billion fans that passionately follow the game globally, and they will be looking forward to seeing the best players in the world competing for cricket's most prestigious trophies," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in a statement.

"There has been significant growth in interest in women's cricket over the last five years and we have made a long-term strategic commitment to accelerate that growth and unbundling the rights for our women's events will play a huge role in that. We are looking for a broadcast partner who is excited by the role they will play in growing the women's game and ensuring more fans than ever before can enjoy it," he added.

A decision on the submitted tenders will be made by the ICC Board in September 2022. The ITTs for additional markets will be released following that.

(*These numbers account for ICC senior event matches only. Men's and Women's Under 19 CWC/T20WC matches will form a part of the tender but are in addition to these figures.)

ICCMedia rightsInternational Cricket CouncilInvitation to Tender ITT

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?