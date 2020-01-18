ICC gives a glimpse of world's largest cricket ground being built in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday showed a glimpse of the under-construction Motera Cricket Stadium, which is being built in Ahmedabad and set to become the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the world's cricket governing body shared a picture of the work underway in India's Ahmedabad for the completion of the world's largest cricket stadium.

The ICC further wrote that the Motera Cricket Stadium will emerge as the largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of approx 110,000 spectators following' its completion.

"A glimpse of Motera Cricket Stadium under construction in Ahmedabad.When complete, it will be the largest in the world, holding 110,000 fans," the ICC tweeted.

Originally known as the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, the Motera Stadium was first built in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year.

However, the stadium is now being built across 63 acres of land to become the sport's largest arena. Currently, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia is the record-holder with a capacity of a little over a lakh. The stadium Down Under was founded in the year 1853.

While the project will be the home to the Gujarat Cricket Association, it is being designed by renowned architecture firm M/s Populous and constructed in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro--who are India's top constructors.

The redeveloped stadium will comprise 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, an Olympic size swimming pool, three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, and a parking area.

The parking lot is expected to have the capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 cars and about 10,000 two-wheelers.

The new stadium will consist of two large seating tiers, each having an approximate general admission seat capacity of 50,000 and a huge single patron concourse with 360-degree views of the field.

Before being revamped, the Motera Stadium had hosted 23 ODIs till December 2011. It saw some of the most historic moments in the cricket history such as former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar amassing 10,000 runs in Tests and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar scoring his first double ton in Tests against New Zealand.