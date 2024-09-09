Champions Trophy 2025: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to send a delegation to Pakistan in the coming weeks to assess the country’s preparations for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to a reports, the ICC team will arrive within the next 10 days to inspect key venues and facilities. This crucial visit will determine Pakistan's readiness to host the prestigious tournament, marking its return to global cricketing events after a long hiatus.

Following the ICC’s inspection, the governing body is expected to announce the tournament's schedule and initiate the sale of tickets.

Major Upgrades Underway at Pakistan’s Key Venues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been working extensively to ensure world-class facilities for the event. Earlier this year, the PCB allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of three key stadiums: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium. These venues will host the matches of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and the upgrades aim to elevate their infrastructure to meet international standards.

India’s Participation Still Uncertain

While preparations are in full swing, India’s participation in the tournament remains uncertain due to geopolitical tensions between the two nations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that it will follow the Indian government’s directives regarding the team’s involvement in the tournament. Relations between India and Pakistan have historically impacted cricketing ties, with India refusing to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, leading to their matches being held in Sri Lanka.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that discussions with the BCCI are ongoing. “We are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by Geo News. Naqvi also expressed confidence in the smooth execution of the tournament and highlighted that there are no concerns regarding Jay Shah’s recent appointment as the ICC chairman.

Jay Shah’s New Role As ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, who was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the ICC last month, will step down from his roles as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the BCCI secretary. His election to the top post is significant, with many eyes now on how India’s role in international cricket evolves under his leadership. Shah's elevation also signifies the growing influence of Indian cricket on the global stage, as he joins a prestigious list of Indian officials who have headed the ICC.

PCB Confident Ahead Of Champions Trophy

The PCB remains optimistic about the success of the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite uncertainties surrounding India’s participation, Naqvi emphasized that preparations are on track and that he is working closely with the ICC and participating boards. “The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, and we are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament,” he reiterated.