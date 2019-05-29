ICC launches Criiio on eve of Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

On the eve of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, the world of cricket celebrates all things bat and ball, and brings together the 460 million people playing cricket globally,

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday launched the criiio campaign to celebrate the magnificent diversity of cricket. Cricket has now become a popular game across the globe and millions of fans are playing cricket the way they like to – on the beach, in a carpark or gully or their backyard, the ICC said in a press release.

By launching the criiio, the ICC is celebrating all the ways people play the game. In order to join the criiio tribe, fans need to ‘share their criiio’ using the newly launched #criiio. Fans can uze #criiio to share pictures and videos of where and how they play cricket.

Talking about criiio, ICC Chief Executive. Manu Sawhney said: “On the eve of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which brings together the best ten teams and players in the world, we want to celebrate the nearly half a billion fans playing social cricket around the world. Criiio is a celebration of everyone playing cricket their way and world cricket wants to invite them into the criiio tribe. Cricket is for everyone, it is inexpensive, engaging, simple and fun, and we want to share all the different ways that the game is being played.”