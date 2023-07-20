World Cup Fever Soars: Shah Rukh Khan, Cricket Icons Star In Stunning Promo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have come together to launch a campaign leading up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year. The campaign, named ‘It Takes One Day,’ was officially launched in Mumbai on July 20 — 77 days before the first match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The primary aim of the campaign is to connect cricket fans worldwide to the concept of ‘Navarasa,’ which represents the nine emotions experienced by players as well as cricket fans during a match.

To kickstart the campaign, a thrilling promo was dropped that featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with cricketing stalwarts that include JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, the current World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes, and Jemimah Rodrigues. The footage showcases numerous iconic moments from the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

Watch:



History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 _



All it takes is just one day _ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

The campaign beautifully depicts the rollercoaster of emotions shared by players and fans alike over the course of a One-Day cricket match. It beautifully ties the nine ‘Navarasa’ emotions — anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect, and wonder — which fans as well as players go through during a cricket match.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed his excitement about the campaign's launch and eagerly awaits the commencement of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5. He views the campaign as a genuine celebration of One-Day International cricket. He says that the promo is offering a glimpse to fans and expects anticipation and emotions to run high during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasised the unmatched significance of the ODI format. As per Shah, this format has delivered some thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes. He said the upcoming tournament will capture all these emotions yet again He expects the tournament to offer real excitement and hopes the promo builds anticipation.