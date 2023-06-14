No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Top 10 Of ICC Test Batting Rankings

International Cricket Council (ICC) released fresh ICC Test batting rankings that includes only one Indian in the top 10. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma no more feature in the top 1 of Test batting rankings. The only Indian who features in the top 10 is Rishabh Pant. Ajinkya Rahane, who played a good knocks of 89 and 46 runs in the just-concluded World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC 2023), has jumped to 37th spot in the rankings. Not to forget, Shardul Thakur has also moved six paces to come at 94th position.

Australia batters occupy the top three places in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after the latest weekly update as Steve Smith and Travis Head join top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne following their centuries in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval.

Take a look at Updated ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings:

Labuschagne holds on to his number-one position with 903 rating points. Smith has advanced one place to second position after scores of 121 and 34 while Player of the Match Travis Head’s scores of 163 and 18 have lifted him three places to a career-best third position. The race for the second spot though is very close as Smith is on 885 rating points, Head on 884 and Kane Williamson on 883 rating points.

Batters from the same side taking the top three places is a rare occurrence. The last time this occurred in the Test batting rankings was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge (810 rating points), Clive Lloyd (787) and Larry Gomes (773) were at the top of the list.

There are also some other significant movements for Australia after their 209-run victory over India. Alex Carey has progressed 11 places to 36th after scoring 48 and 66 not out while Nathan Lyon (up two places to sixth) and Scott Boland (up five places to 36th) have also moved up after finishing with five wickets each in the match.