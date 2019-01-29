ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020: India to begin campaign against South Africa

The Indian men's cricket team will kickstart their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2020 against South Africa on October 24 at the new Optus Stadium in Perth.
In the T20 World Cup 2020 fixtures released by the ICC on Tuesday, the Men in Blue have been drawn in Group B along with England, Afghanistan, Qualifiers 3 and 4. Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and Qualifiers 1 and 2 make up Group A.
For the first time, the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.
A total of 16 best teams are slated to play 45 matches across Australia in seven world-class venues in seven host cities from October 18 to November 15, 2020. The top eight-ranked teams based on ICC World T20I Team Rankings as of December 31, 2018 have automatically qualified.
The tournament will see several qualifying matches before Australia square off with current top-ranked side Pakistan in the opener on October 24 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
The first semi-final is slated to be held at the SCG November 11, 2020 while the second last-four clash will take place at Adelaide Oval a day later. The final of the men's showpiece event will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 15, 2020.
Here is the complete schedule of the Men's T20 World Cup 2020:
Men's qualifiers: October 18 to October 23
Group stages- October 24 to November 8
Group A: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers
Group B: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers
SCHEDULE:
October 24, 2020
Australia v Pakistan at SCG
India v South Africa at Perth Stadium
October 25, 2020
New Zealand v West Indies at MCG
Qualifier A1 v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval
October 26, 2020
Afghanistan v Qualifier A2 at Perth Stadium
England v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium
October 27, 2020
New Zealand v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval
October 28, 2020
Afghanistan v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium
Australia v West Indies at Perth Stadium
October 29, 2020
India v Qualifier A2 at MCG
Pakistan v Qualifier A1 at SCG
October 30, 2020
England v South Africa at SCG
West Indies v Qualifier B2 at Perth Stadium
October 31, 2020
Pakistan v New Zealand at The Gabba
Australia v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba
November 1, 2020
India v England at MCG
South Africa v Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval
November 2, 2020
Qualifier A2 v Qualifier B1 at SCG
New Zealand v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba
November 3, 2020
Pakistan v West Indies at Adelaide Oval
Australia v Qualifier B2 at Adelaide Oval
November 4, 2020
England v Afghanistan at The Gabba
November 5, 2020
South Africa v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval
India v Qualifier B1 at Adelaide Oval
November 6, 2020
Pakistan v Qualifier B2 at MCG
Australia v New Zealand at MCG
November 7, 2020
West Indies v Qualifier A1 at MCG
England v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval
November 8, 2020
South Africa v Qualifier B1 at SCG
India v Afghanistan at SCG
Semi-Finals
November 11, 2020: TBA vs TBA at SCG
November 12, 2020: TBA vs TBA at Adelaide Oval
Final
November 15, 2020: TBA vs TBA at MCG