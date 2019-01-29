ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020: India to begin campaign against South Africa

The Indian men's cricket team will kickstart their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2020 against South Africa on October 24 at the new Optus Stadium in Perth.

In the T20 World Cup 2020 fixtures released by the ICC on Tuesday, the Men in Blue have been drawn in Group B along with England, Afghanistan, Qualifiers 3 and 4. Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and Qualifiers 1 and 2 make up Group A.

For the first time, the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.

A total of 16 best teams are slated to play 45 matches across Australia in seven world-class venues in seven host cities from October 18 to November 15, 2020. The top eight-ranked teams based on ICC World T20I Team Rankings as of December 31, 2018 have automatically qualified.

The tournament will see several qualifying matches before Australia square off with current top-ranked side Pakistan in the opener on October 24 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The first semi-final is slated to be held at the SCG November 11, 2020 while the second last-four clash will take place at Adelaide Oval a day later. The final of the men's showpiece event will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 15, 2020.

Here is the complete schedule of the Men's T20 World Cup 2020:

Men's qualifiers: October 18 to October 23

Group stages- October 24 to November 8

Group A: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group B: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

SCHEDULE:

October 24, 2020

Australia v Pakistan at SCG

India v South Africa at Perth Stadium

October 25, 2020

New Zealand v West Indies at MCG

Qualifier A1 v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval

October 26, 2020

Afghanistan v Qualifier A2 at Perth Stadium

England v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium

October 27, 2020

New Zealand v Qualifier B2 at Bellerive Oval

October 28, 2020

Afghanistan v Qualifier B1 at Perth Stadium

Australia v West Indies at Perth Stadium

October 29, 2020

India v Qualifier A2 at MCG

Pakistan v Qualifier A1 at SCG

October 30, 2020

England v South Africa at SCG

West Indies v Qualifier B2 at Perth Stadium

October 31, 2020

Pakistan v New Zealand at The Gabba

Australia v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba

November 1, 2020

India v England at MCG

South Africa v Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval

November 2, 2020

Qualifier A2 v Qualifier B1 at SCG

New Zealand v Qualifier A1 at The Gabba

November 3, 2020

Pakistan v West Indies at Adelaide Oval

Australia v Qualifier B2 at Adelaide Oval

November 4, 2020

England v Afghanistan at The Gabba

November 5, 2020

South Africa v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval

India v Qualifier B1 at Adelaide Oval

November 6, 2020



Pakistan v Qualifier B2 at MCG

Australia v New Zealand at MCG

November 7, 2020

West Indies v Qualifier A1 at MCG

England v Qualifier A2 at Adelaide Oval

November 8, 2020

South Africa v Qualifier B1 at SCG

India v Afghanistan at SCG

Semi-Finals

November 11, 2020: TBA vs TBA at SCG

November 12, 2020: TBA vs TBA at Adelaide Oval

Final

November 15, 2020: TBA vs TBA at MCG