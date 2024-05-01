Complete List of T20 World Cup 2024 Squads: Check Teams Of India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka And Others

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just a month away from us. The mega event to be held in USA and West Indies will start on June 2 and finishes on June 29. Six teams out of the 20 participating nations are taking part in the tournament have announced their squads. New Zealand were the first team to announce their squad, two days back. The Black Caps will be vying for their maiden ICC T20 WC title. They will be led by Kane Williamson. Aiden Markram leads the South Africa outfit while Mitchell Marsh has been named as the captain of the Australian team. Not to forget, Afghanistan and England have also named their squads.

BCCI announced the squad on April 30. May 1 is the deadline to submit the squads and May 25 is the last date to make any changes to the team. India will be led by Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli has also been named in the team. Rishabh Pant is making return to the national colours after one and a half years. Rinku Singh, despite good show in the last 8 months for India, misses out and has been named in the reserves.

All squads listed below:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

Canada: Yet to be announced

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Namibia: Yet to be announced

Nepal: Yet to be announced

Netherlands: Yet to be announced

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Oman: Yet to be announced

Papua New Guinea: Yet to be announced

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

Uganda: Yet to be announced

United States: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Yet to be announced