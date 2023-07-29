ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 To Be Played On These DATES In USA And West Indies

While fans await for the updated schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the dates for the next year's Men's T20 World Cup is out. The tournament reportedly will take place from June 4 to 30, 2024. This will be a twenty-team event which will take place across the 10 venues in the Caribbean and United States Of America (USA), says a report in ESPNcricinfo. The report stated that ICC, after doing a detailed inspection, have zeroed in on ten veneus across the countries. The listed venues which will host the T20 World Cup next year include Lauderhill in Florida, Morrisville, Dallas and New York.

It is to be noted that Lauderhill has already hosted iternational matches, all T20Is. India are set to play some matches vs West Indies over there next month. Morrisville, Dallas are hosting games of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket currently. The venues in Dallas, Morrisville and New York have not got the international status by ICC yet and ICC, along with Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket, are likely to take a final decision of the venues in the next couple of months.



Unlike the last edition, 2023 World Cup will be a 20-team tournament. Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified by finishing in the top eight of the T20I rankings. The remaining 12 teams will be decided by the virtue of the qualifiers.

Not to forget, next year, the format of the World Cup will be different too. In 2021 and 2022, there was a first round followed by Super 12. Next year, all 20-teams will be divided into four groups of five. The top 8 go through to the next round called Super 8s followed by semi-finals and final.

The objective behind ICC giving hosting rights to USA is that the global body wants grow the sport in North America, which is a potentially a big market. Secondly, ICC wants to get cricket included in the Olympics Games of 2024 which is to be hosted by Los Angeles.