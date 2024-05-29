The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 ready to begin in a few days in the USA and West Indies. Team India will play their one and only practice game against Bangladesh. Interestingly, Team India haven't played T20 cricket for a long time due to the IPL and international break. On the other hand, England and Pakistan will not play a single practice game as they are coming off a T20I series in England.

Rohit Sharma and his troops had a light training session after reaching USA. Stars like Suryakumar Yadav, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and more were seen taking part in the exercises in the clips shared on social media by BCCI. India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 followed by a mega-clash against Pakistan on June 9.

“We have not yet played cricket. Come here for a team activity today. Hopefully it’ll be good. The weather is really good, so looking forward to it,” Bumrah said.

“Very exciting to be here in New York. Has a good vibe. Bright sun out,” Pandya said.

T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up match full schedule:

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

Team India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Interestingly, star batter Virat Kohli was absent from the training session and a report from IndianExpress suggests that he has taken a mini-break after the IPL. He can also miss the warmup game against Bangaldesh set to take place on June 1.