T20 World Cup warm-up matches: India and other teams schedule, squads, telecast, live streaming details - all you need to know

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will kickstart on October 16 with the qualification round. There are eight teams taking part in this round. They are Namibia, Netherlands, Ireland, UAE, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe. These are the bottom eight teams in the competition and only four out of them will move to the next round where India, Pakistan, hosts Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, West Indies and Bangladesh await them. The 2nd round begins on October 22 with Australia taking on New Zealand.

Before the World Cup, all 16 teams will play the warm-up matches. The warm-ups for team which are yet to qualify will begin on October 10. The qualified teams will begin their campaign on October 16.

Here all you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up schedule including India and Pakistan matches:

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local and IST):

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11:00 am local time (5.30 am IST)

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3:00 pm local time (9.30 am IST)

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1.30 pm IST)

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1. 30 pm IST)

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1. 30 pm IST)

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11:00 am local time (5.30 am IST)

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3:00 pm (9.30 am IST)

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1. 30 pm IST)

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba, 2:00 pm time (9. 30 am IST)

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2:00pm (9. 30 am IST)

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba, 1:00pm (8.30 am IST)

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

When and where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches: Telecast and streaming details

All matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.