ICC names Lord's Taverners as a 'Cricket 4 Good Partner' during 2019 Men's World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the Lord’s Taverners as an official ‘Cricket 4 Good Partner’ at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this summer.

The partnership celebrates the scale, reach and diversity of the Lord’s Taverners and showcases the commitment of the ICC to deliver a positive cricketing and social legacy through the Cricket World Cup.

In September 2018, the ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an ambitious plan to engage 1 million 5 to 12-year-olds through the Cricket World Cup to ensure that the tournament is used effectively as a platform to grow and diversify the game across England and Wales.

A key part of this plan sees the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup partner with leading cricketing organisations to ensure that the whole cricket family has a part to play in delivering a positive legacy.

This partnership will give participants of these programmes the unique opportunity to play an active role in the tournament.

This will include visits from the trophy to several Lord’s Taverners Programmes as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan.

In addition, young leaders from the Lord’s Taverners programmes will be given the chance to step onto the field of play as official ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ‘Flag Bearers’ and will also play a role as tournament volunteers (cricketers). Finally, the Lord’s Taverners will be able to bring the excitement of the Cricket World Cup to their programmes, using Cricket World Cup branding and collateral.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Elworthy, CWC19 Managing Director, said, “The ICC Cricket World Cup is a once in a generation opportunity for us to grow and diversify the game, and achieving this is something we are deeply passionate about. We all know the power that cricket plays in uniting communities, and the diversity and colour that the World Cup brings present us with the unique chance to positively impact lives across the country."

"As part of this commitment, we are delighted to be working with the Lord’s Taverners in 2019. They are the leading youth cricket and disability sports charity with a strong reputation for delivering world-class programmes that support the lives of thousands of disadvantaged and disabled young people up and down the country."

"Through the partnership, we want to give the Lord’s Taverners the opportunity to use the Cricket World Cup to enhance their programmes, as well as bringing them into the tournament itself through our amazing Flag Bearers and Cricketers programme, as well as our Trophy Tour visits. Yesterday’s event was a brilliant showcase of this and we all look forward to upcoming activities where this partnership will flourish," he concluded.

The 2019 ICC World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.