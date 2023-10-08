trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672712
NewsCricket
ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After Team India's Thumping Win Over Australia?

India's emphatic victory in their inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has propelled them up the Points Table.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Does Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Look After Team India's Thumping Win Over Australia?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 commenced with a thrilling showdown between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As the cricketing world watched in anticipation, this opening match not only set the stage for an exciting tournament but also significantly impacted the Points Table.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli's Catch Dropped By Mitchell Marsh, Fans React 'Almost Over'

Points Table Dynamics

As the much-anticipated clash unfolded, it brought about notable changes in the Points Table. India's impressive victory propelled them up the ladder, earning them two valuable points. This commanding performance not only delighted Indian fans but also sent a clear message to competing teams. Meanwhile, Australia, after facing defeat in their tournament opener, found themselves at the lower end of the Points Table.

Here's how the Points Table stands following this match:

  1. New Zealand - Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +2.149
  2. South Africa - Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +2.040
  3. Pakistan - Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +1.620
  4. Bangladesh - Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +1.438
  5. India - Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +0.883
  6. Australia - Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -0.883
  7. Afghanistan - Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -1.438
  8. Netherlands - Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -1.620
  9. Sri Lanka - Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -2.040
  10. England - Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -2.149

Australia's Innings

Australia, having won the toss, elected to bat first. They posted a total of 199 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in their allocated 50 overs. Steven Smith was the leading run-scorer for Australia, contributing 46 runs, while David Warner notched up 41 runs. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the standout bowler for India, claiming three crucial wickets for just 28 runs.

India's Chase

In response, India chased down the target with ease, reaching 201 for 4 in 41.2 overs. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, anchoring the innings with a composed 85 runs, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten at 97 runs. Their partnership of 165 runs guided India to a convincing victory.

Key Moments

The turning point of the match occurred when India's bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, skillfully restricted Australia to a subpar total. India's bowlers displayed remarkable control and finesse, preventing Australia from building substantial partnerships.

In the chase, Virat Kohli's elegant innings and KL Rahul's composure were the standout performances. Their partnership laid a solid foundation for India's successful run chase. Josh Hazlewood was the most effective bowler for Australia, claiming three wickets for 38 runs.

India's emphatic victory in their inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has propelled them up the Points Table. Their dominant performance positions them as strong contenders for the coveted trophy. In contrast, Australia will aim to bounce back in their upcoming matches to climb the rankings.r.

TAGS

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023Cricket World Cup 2023 Points TableICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points TableIndia vs. Australia World Cup 2023IND vs. AUS World Cup 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table UpdateIndia's Dominant Win in World Cup 2023Australia's Loss in ICC World Cup 2023 OpenerIndia's Position in World Cup Points TableIndia vs. Australia Match SummaryKey Moments in IND vs. AUS World Cup 2023India's Strong Start in ICC Cricket World CupAustralia's Struggle in World Cup 2023Points Table Shakeup in Cricket World CupIndia Tops ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 TableAustralia's Performance in Cricket World CupVirat Kohli's Innings in IND vs. AUS World CupKL Rahul's Outstanding Batting in World Cup 2023ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table StandingsLatest Cricket World Cup 2023 ResultsIndia's Victory Over Australia in World CupAustralia's Position in Points TableRavindra Jadeja's Bowling PerformanceJosh Hazlewood's Bowling Figures in World CupCrick

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train