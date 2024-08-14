ICC ODI Rankings 2024: Rohit Sharma Moves Up To No. 2, Closing In On Babar Azam; Shubman Gill Slips To No. 3

ICC ODI Rankings 2024: Rohit Sharma has moved to the No. 2 spot in the ICC ODI batters' rankings, closing in on the top position currently held by Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Sharma trails Azam by just 59 points, with Azam’s tally standing at 824. Shubman Gill has slipped to No. 3 in the rankings, while Virat Kohli remains in the fourth position. Despite India's 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma had a standout performance, emerging as the top run-scorer. The Indian captain accumulated 157 runs from three matches, averaging 52.33 with a striking rate of 141.44. His innings included two half-centuries, with a highest score of 64.

In contrast, Virat Kohli had a less impressive series, managing only 58 runs from three games. Shubman Gill also faced difficulties in the challenging conditions of Sri Lanka. On a positive note, Avishka Fernando made a significant leap, climbing 20 places to No. 68 in the rankings after his impressive 96-run performance in the third ODI.

ICC ODI Rankings 2024: Top 5 Batters In The World

Rankings Name Points 1. Babar Azam 824 2. Rohit Sharma 765 3. Shubhman Gill 763 4. Virat Kohli 746 5. Harry Tector 746

Regarding bowling rankings, Kuldeep Yadav remains India’s highest-ranked ODI bowler, positioned at No. 4. He trails behind Keshav Maharaj, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa. During the series against Sri Lanka, Yadav took four wickets across three games, maintaining an economy rate of 3.40. Jasprit Bumrah, who did not participate in the series, retained his No. 8 spot. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj dropped five places to No. 10. Dunith Wellalage, who delivered a standout five-wicket haul in the third ODI, moved up to No. 59 in the rankings.

In the all-rounders' category, Wellalage has seen a significant rise, jumping 15 places to No. 54. His performance in the series included 108 runs at a strike rate of 104.85, with a top score of 67 not out. Axar Patel, who took six wickets in the series, also made progress, climbing to No. 83 in the ODI all-rounder rankings. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi continues to lead as the top-ranked all-rounder with 320 points.