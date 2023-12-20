ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam Reclaims No 1 Spot From Shubman Gill, Check Where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Are Placed Here

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill is not the number 1 ODI batter anymore as former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has replaced him in the ICC Rankings released on Wednesday (December 20). One of the reason for this change can be the fact that Gill has not played a single ODI game since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Babar is back at the top with 824 rating points, while Gill (810) is the second spot followed by teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer has dropped to 12th, while KL Rahul has moved a spot to 16th.

In the bowlers' chart, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remains at the top followed by Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj (3rd), Jasprit Bumrah (5th) and Kuldeep Yadav (8th) are the other Indians to feature in the top 10. (WATCH: 'He'll Bat, Don't Worry,' MI Owner Responds To Fan's Request To Make Rohit Sharma Captain Again)

Mohammad Shami is at the 11th spot, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 22nd. The all-rounders' list remains relatively unchanged, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan staying at the top spot.

Eagerly waiting for savage press conferences of Captain Shubman Gill during IPL pic.twitter.com/D5NX06IDqm Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) December 20, 2023

Jadeja (12th) and Hardik Pandya (17th) are the only Indians in the top 20. In T20Is, India's Suryakumar Yadav remains atop the batting chart. Adil Rashid holds the number one spot among T20 bowlers, becoming only the second English spinner after Graeme Swann to do so. (National Sports Award 2023: Mohammed Shami To Receive Arjuna Award; Satwik Sairaj-Chirag Shetty To Get Khel Ratna Award, Full List Here)

Rashid has replaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, thanks to his seven-wicket haul in four T20Is against the West Indies, while Ravi Bishnoi (3rd) is the top-ranked Indian. Shakib leads the chart among T20 all-rounders, with Pandya (4th) being the highest-ranked Indian.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dominates the number one spot among Test batters, followed by Joe Root (2nd) and Steven Smith (3rd). Australia's Usman Khawaja has risen to the fourth spot following a stellar show in the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth. Rohit (10th) is the highest-ranked Indian. Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tops the Test bowlers' chart, followed by Kagiso Rabada, Shakib and Jadeja.

Here is the list:

1. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 824 rating points

2. Shubman Gill (India) - 810 rating points

3. Virat Kohli (India) - 775 rating points

4. Rohit Sharma (India) - 754 rating points

5. David Warner (Australia) - 745 rating points

6. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 743 rating points

7. Harry Tector (Ireland) - 723 rating points

8. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - 717 rating points

9. Dawid Malan (England) - 707 rating points

10. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) - 705 rating points

A few Aussies have scaled heights, with skipper Pat Cummins climbing to the third place, followed by Nathan Lyon (5th), Mitchell Starc (8th) and Josh Hazlewood (10th), thanks to their dominant display against Pakistan. In the all-rounders' chart, Jadeja remains at the summit, followed by Ashwin in the second spot, while Axar Patel is ranked fifth.