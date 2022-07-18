Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the ODI series against England 2-1 after claiming the third and final game of the series by five wickets at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. With this, India jumped up to third spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

India win the series 2-1



Rishabh Pant scores a magnificent century, as the visitors win by five wickets in Manchester! #ENGvIND | Scorecard: https://t.co/xeNEqD0OeX pic.twitter.com/aTfjAiu7wV — ICC (@ICC) July 17, 2022

A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant powered India to clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process secured they held on to the third position behind New Zealand on the current rankings. New Zealand lead all nations with a rating of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler's side dropped to a 2-1 series defeat at home against India.

The race for third is tight, with India currently maintaining a rating of 109 and some three rating points ahead of their rival in Pakistan (106).

India have their own three-match series against West Indies later this month and could put additional ground on the preferences of Pakistan, Australia and South Africa with a good performance in the Caribbean. Pakistan are presently playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, with the next 50-over assignment for Babar Azam's side in August against the Netherlands.