NewsCricket
ICC ODI RANKINGS

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma's Team India claim big lead against Pakistan after series win over England - Check Position

A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant powered India to clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process secured they held on to the third position behind New Zealand on the current rankings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma's Team India claim big lead against Pakistan after series win over England - Check Position

Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the ODI series against England 2-1 after claiming the third and final game of the series by five wickets at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. With this, India jumped up to third spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings. 

A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant powered India to clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process secured they held on to the third position behind New Zealand on the current rankings. New Zealand lead all nations with a rating of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler's side dropped to a 2-1 series defeat at home against India.

The race for third is tight, with India currently maintaining a rating of 109 and some three rating points ahead of their rival in Pakistan (106).
India have their own three-match series against West Indies later this month and could put additional ground on the preferences of Pakistan, Australia and South Africa with a good performance in the Caribbean. Pakistan are presently playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, with the next 50-over assignment for Babar Azam's side in August against the Netherlands. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022