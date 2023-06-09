ICC ODI World Cup 2023 To Be Announced SOON, CEO Geoff Allardice Gives Big Update

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to be hosted by India in the months of October and November. The schedule of the tournament, however, is still not revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This delay to announce the dates of the World Cup matches is surprising as the fixtures of previous two editions of the tournament were announced more than a year in advance. The schedule for the ODI World Cup in 2019, which was hosted by England, was announced 13 months before the first match.

The schedule for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales was released on April 26, 2018, 13 months before the opening game. Not to forget that the schedule for the 2015 edition, which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand, was released 18 months before the first match.

As per ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to send the schedule to ICC, who will then go through a review and other discussions with broadcasters before releasing it.

The groups for next month's @cricketworldcup Qualifier in Zimbabwe!



Who will claim the final two spots for India 2023?



More __ https://t.co/JqOMXFnOyu pic.twitter.com/kVaDn4XWGH — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 23, 2023

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had told during IPL 2023 that the schedule will be announced during the World Test Championship 2023 (WTC) final. However, Allardice refused to make a commitment like that when he was speaking on the BBC Test Match Special. Allardice said that ICC will reveal the schedule 'as soon as we possibly can'.

"I think even today (Wednesday) we might be receiving the schedule from the hosts, and we've just got a bit of consultation to do with all the participating teams and the broadcasters. Then we'll be publishing that as soon as we possibly can," Allardice said. "When we put on events, we very much work hand in hand with the hosts.

"And in some places, there's a lot of consultation that needs to take place, both within the cricket system and with governments, etc. There's a lot of responsibility on a host to deliver a good event, and they've got to go through the right checks and balances."

Allardice said that he is yet to see the schedule and once he has it in his hand, the due process to finally get it out will take place. He added that as soon as ICC has the schedule, they will try and releaise it quickly. "Until I see the schedule… I'm waiting, and I'm hoping that I'll see something in the next day or two on that. Our events team is very experienced at putting on cricket events in all different countries, and you control what you control. And I think that's the approach that our team is taking, and they're working on the things that they can progress for the event. The moment we have that information, we'll be pushing on it at a rate of knots."