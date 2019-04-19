ICC pays tribute to former WICB president Patrick Rousseau

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has offered its deep condolences on the sad demise of former West Indies cricket chief Patrick Rousseau, who recently passed away at the age of 85.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that Rousseau had a major contribution in the game's management and that he led the West Indies' cricket management very capably.

“The death of Rousseau is sad news for the cricket world. His contribution in the game’s management has been widely acknowledged. He led cricket administration in the West Indies very capably and was a respected member of the ICC Board.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt of his death. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family and to our colleagues at the CWI," he added.

Rousseau had a long career as a cricket administrator, including as the president of the West Indies Cricket Board (as Cricket West Indies was called then) from 1996 to 2001. He was also a member of the ICC Board and credited with the Caribbean hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007.