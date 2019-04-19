close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC

ICC pays tribute to former WICB president Patrick Rousseau

Rousseau had a long career as a cricket administrator, including as the president of the West Indies Cricket Board from 1996 to 2001.

ICC pays tribute to former WICB president Patrick Rousseau
Image credit: ICC official website

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has offered its deep condolences on the sad demise of former West Indies cricket chief Patrick Rousseau, who recently passed away at the age of 85.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that Rousseau had a major contribution in the game's management and that he led the West Indies' cricket management very capably.   

“The death of Rousseau is sad news for the cricket world. His contribution in the game’s management has been widely acknowledged. He led cricket administration in the West Indies very capably and was a respected member of the ICC Board.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt of his death. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family and to our colleagues at the CWI," he added. 

Rousseau had a long career as a cricket administrator, including as the president of the West Indies Cricket Board (as Cricket West Indies was called then) from 1996 to 2001. He was also a member of the ICC Board and credited with the Caribbean hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007.

Tags:
ICCWest IndiesCricketManu SawhneyPatrick Rousseau
Next
Story

Bowling in death overs a 'concern' for Delhi, admits Shreyas Iyer

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of today, April 19th, 2019