ICC posts new challenge, asks Twitterati to compile their best Twenty20 XI

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all the sporting activities across the globe at a halt, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming up with unique ways these days in order to keep its fans entertained, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts, posting some riddles for its followers to solve or raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On Monday, the ICC once again took to its official Twitter handle and decided to play a game with the cricket fans.

Posting a picture of Virat Kohli and the Australian team from a clash, the world's cricket governing body asked its followers to compile their best T20I Playing XI from the bunch of cricketers who have played after their birth.

The ICC also informed that the Playing XI could only have just one player from each country.

"Compile your 'Best T20I XI' from cricketers who have played while you have been alive. Condition: The team can have ONLY ONE player from each country," the ICC wrote.

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-president Rohit Sharma were among the most chosen one from India. Let us take a look at some of the responses:

1. David Warner

2. Babar Azam

3. Virat Kohli

4. AB De Villiers

5. Andre Russell

6. Ben Stokes

7. Rashid Khan

8. Sandeep Lamichanne

9. Mustafizur Rehman

10. Trent Boult

11. Lasith Malinga Captain - Warner/Kohli

WK- ABD or Can Pick Buttler for Stokes — Baazigar (@farziBaazigar) April 20, 2020

Rohit Sharma (C) (India)

david warner (Australia)

babar azam (Pakistan)

gayle (West Indies)

ABdeVilliers (South Africa)

Williamson( New Zealand )

Buttler(wk)(England)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe )

Rashid Khan(Afghanistan)

Sakib Al Hasan(Bangladesh)

Malinga(Sri Lanka) — Nikita Malviya (@NkMalviya10) April 20, 2020

1. Chris Gayle.

2. David Warner.

3. Virat Kohli (C).

4. AB De Villiers.

5. Shakib Al Hasan.

6. Jos Buttler. (WK)

7. Rashid Khan.

8. Umar Gul.

9. Trent Boult.

10. Lasith Malinga.

11. Sandeep Lamichhane. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2020

Rohit sharma (C)

Brendon McCullum

De villiers

J.Buttler (wk)

Shakib al Hasan

Shahid Afridi

Andre Russell

Rashid khan

Lasith Malinga

M.Starc

Sandeep lamichanne — rahul tanwar (@rahultanwar0009) April 20, 2020

Gayle

Brendon Taylor (wk)

Virat kholi (c)

Babar azam

AB Devilliars

Shakib

Strokes

Rashid

Starc

Boult

Malinga — Siva001 (@Sivakumarjeyap2) April 20, 2020

Earlier, the ICC posted a collage of four players namely Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Sri Lankan experienced pacer Lasith Malinga, West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell and Australia's Mitchell Starc and asked the cricket fans to name a player with the best yorker in the international cricket.

While Malinga was the top choice of Twitterati, majority of them also picked Bumrah as the bowler with best yorker in the international cricket.