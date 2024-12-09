ICC Punishes Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head For Heated Altercation In Adelaide Test; Sanctions Announced

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have been penalized by International Cricket Council (ICC) ICC for their heated on-field spat in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide.

According to an ICC statement, Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

On the other hand, Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

The statement added that Siraj and Head received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months.

Both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

More to follow...