Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829657https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-punishes-mohammed-siraj-and-travis-head-for-heated-altercation-in-adelaide-test-sanctions-announced-2829657.html
NewsCricket
MOHAMMED SIRAJ

ICC Punishes Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head For Heated Altercation In Adelaide Test; Sanctions Announced

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in their recently concluded second Test match in Adelaide. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC Punishes Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head For Heated Altercation In Adelaide Test; Sanctions Announced

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have been penalized by International Cricket Council (ICC) ICC for their heated on-field spat in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide.

According to an ICC statement, Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

On the other hand, Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

The statement added that Siraj and Head received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months.

Both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

More to follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK