ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Loses Top Spot; Slips 2 Places In ODI Rankings

India pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his place as the best bowler in ODIs, on Wednesday (March 22). He has been replaced by Australia's Josh Hazlewood in the latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers. Siraj has lost two places to slip to third spot in the rankings. Mitchell Starc has gained big points after his terrific show in the first two ODIs and has now become joint-third in the ODI rankings. Siraj has lost the spot because of his poor run in the 2nd ODI where he leaked 37 runs from three over.

Starc claimed three wickets in Mumbai to stage Australia's fightback while his 5/53 in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam powered the visitors to a 10-wicket win. Hazlewood, who missed the entire tour of India consisting four Tests and three ODIs, became world No. 1 bowler in ODIs for the first time ever.

Mohammad Shami, who produced a match-winning spell in Mumbai, also moved five spots up to reach to 28th in the list. KL Rahul's unbeaten 75, which helped India recover from a poor start and win the first ODI by five wickets, helped him move up three places to get to the 39th spot. In the ODI ranking among batters, India's Shubman Gill -- who made 'marginal progress' -- and Virat Kohli remained fifth and seventh respectively, while captain Rohit Sharma moved up one place to ninth.

Mohammed Siraj picks up the final two wickets as both Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa depart for a duck.



New Zealand's Kane Williamson moved up to the second spot among batters in Test cricket following his dominant show with the bat against Sri Lanka, with the former skipper notching up scores of 1, 121 not out and 215 in the two-match series which the Kiwis won 2-0. With his sixth double ton in Tests, Williamson is now just one behind Kohli (seven) as players with most scores over 200.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne remains the top ranked batter in Test cricket. New Zealand's left-handed batter Henry Nicholls, who made 200 not out in the Wellington Test and was involved in a massive 363-run stand with Williamson in what was Test cricket's 2,500th match, jumped up 20 spots to reach to 27th. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne occupies the 10th spot.