ICC Rates Border-Gavaskar Trophy Pitches: Four Pitches Earn Top Rating

IND vs AUS: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the pitch ratings for each Test match of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, with four of five pitches earning the top rating of "very good", reported ICC Cricket.

Four of the five matches in the thrilling Test series between Australia and India have earned a 'very good' rating. It is the highest on the ICC's pitch ranking scale. The pitches at Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Gabba and Melbourne Cricket Ground - the venues for the first four Tests - were rated as 'very good'. Meanwhile, the surface for the final Test in Sydney received a 'satisfactory', the second-highest rating on ICC's scale.

In 2023, the ICC revamped its pitch rating system, reducing it from six categories to four - very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit. Peter Roach, Cricket Australia (CA) Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said as quoted by ICC: "We are delighted by the quality of pitches produced for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and grateful for all the hard work of the curators and venues across the country."

"We encourage pitches that bring out the unique characteristics of that venue and this has long been a feature of Australian cricket. We strongly believe that this is one of the reasons that Test cricket is so popular in Australia."

"We do not look to prepare wickets that favour the home side or suit our situation in a series. What we seek is a good contest between bat and ball and pitches that are likely to produce a result.

The Border-Gavaskar series lived up to its billing as a fiercely contested battle between two cricketing powerhouses. India opened the series with a commanding 295-run victory in Perth, but Australia roared back with wins in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Meanwhile, the rain-affected Test at the Gabba ended in a draw.

Australia's triumph in the series secured their place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 final, where they will face South Africa at the Lord's. The series victory also ended their long wait for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they last claimed in 2014-15. Meanwhile, after this 1-3 series loss, India are out of WTC's final contention.