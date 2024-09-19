ICC Announces Venues For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Check Details

The ICC announced the venues for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. There will be a total of 23 matches that will be played across the two venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to compete for the trophy. The tournament will begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 3 October. Dubai International Stadium will take the onus as it will host the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on 20 October.

The Dubai International Stadium is a bit new and will be used for the mega event with a seating capacity of 25,000 fans. The first time an international match was played here was Pakistan’s ODI against Australia in April.

The Dubai International Stadium will organise 12 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including the final on 20 October. The first match of the mega event will be played on 4th October. Talking about the other venue, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, it will host a total of 11 matches during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including the opening double-header matches, Bangladesh vs Scotland, and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on 3 October. Sharjah will also host the second semi-final on 18 October, alongside the Group A clash between India and Australia and England’s Group B meeting with South Africa.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared equal prize money for men's and women's editions of World Cups. The winner of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will earn a cash prize of USD 2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore approximately).

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history," said the ICC.

"The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2023, when the ICC Board took the step of reaching its prize money equity target seven years ahead of its schedule of 2030, making cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men's and women's World Cup events."