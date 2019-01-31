हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC releases warm-up fixtures for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

All ten nations set to compete in the tournament will be playing two warm-up matches, which are set to take place at four of the CWC19 Tournament Venues. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday released the official warm-up fixtures for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, with the matches set to take place between May 24- May 28, 2019. 

The Cardiff Wales Stadium, Bristol County Ground, Hampshire Bowl and 'The Oval' will witness clashes between Bangladesh and India, Australia against England as well as Afghanistan vs Pakistan during the five day period.

However, these matches do not carry an official ODI status, with all 15 members of the squad permitted to be fielded during the matches.

“It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer," ICC quoted ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy as saying.  

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup,” he added. 

FIXTURES SUMMARY: 

Friday 24 May-        Pakistan v Afghanistan- Bristol County Ground

                                    Sri Lanka v South Africa-Cardiff Wales Stadium

Saturday 25 May-    England v Australia- Hampshire Bowl

                                     India v New Zealand- The Oval

Sunday 26 May-     South Africa v Windies- Bristol County Ground

                                   Pakistan v Bangladesh- Cardiff Wales Stadium

Monday 27 May-  Australia v Sri Lanka- Hampshire Bowl

                                 England v Afghanistan-The Oval

Tuesday 28 May- Windies v New Zealand-Bristol County Ground

                                 Bangladesh v India- Cardiff Wales Stadium

