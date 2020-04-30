ICC shares pictures of cricketers with their adorable kids--See inside

While all the cricketing activities across the globe continues to remain at halt due to the novel coronavirus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping its fans entertained these days in unique ways.

Be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts or posting some riddles for its followers to solve or raising some questions for the readers to answer, the world's cricket governing body is making sure its followers' interest in the game remain intact.

On Thursday, the ICC once again took to its official Twitter handle and shared pictures of some of the experienced cricketers with their children.

The ICC began the thread by sharing pictures of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and current opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan with their respective sons Aryavir Sehwag and Zoravar Dhawan.

"Here are two explosive India openers with their cute little dynamites," the ICC tweeted.

Here are two explosive India openers with their cute little dynamites pic.twitter.com/aRLCAaWkVn — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

The ICC then shared a picture of Australian opening batsman David Warner with his two daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae.The picture was followed by Sri Lankan great Mahela Jaywardhana and Australian skipper Tim Paine with their respective daughters.

Innocence that can melt even the toughest players! Cricketers with their children A thread pic.twitter.com/8UvYZXkK5l — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Sorry @MahelaJay, but your daughter steals the show here pic.twitter.com/1jtNvkCrZ6 — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

The Paine duo looking for babysitters pic.twitter.com/zWoDk4QScW — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

The world's cricket governing body concluded the thread by posting an adorable picture of Australia's Nathan Lyon's daughter Harper Lyon.

"We end the thread with the adorable Harper Lyon, who has single-handedly brightened all our feeds Smiling face with 3 hearts@NathLyon421," the tweet said.

We end the thread with the adorable Harper Lyon, who has single-handedly brightened all our feeds @NathLyon421 pic.twitter.com/jC2huiyaKh — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Last week, the ICC posted a picture of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara from a clash and asked its followers to pick up their best ODI XI from the bunch of cricketers whose playing career was active while one was alive.

However,the ICC had clarified that the fans that they can choose only one player from a nation.