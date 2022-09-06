Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan are batting for the top spot in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings set to be released on Wednesday (September 7). Asia’s great batters are battling it out in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, but there’s another brawl going on in the batting rankings with Azam, Suryakumar and Rizwan in a close tussle for the No.1 spot in the T20I batting rankings.

Babar has continued to hold onto the top spot despite not scoring big runs in the Asia Cup 2022. But a string of low scores from Babar, and half-centuries from Rizwan and Suryakumar in the past week could see changes at the top of the rankings this week when the ICC releases the Player Rankings on Wednesday.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, decorated with the two fifties in three matches. Suryakumar, on the other hand, scored a sensational unbeaten 68 runs in 26 balls against Hong Kong. Babar hasn’t had a great run in the tournament with scores of 10, 9 and 14 in the three matches so far.

Currently, Babar sits on top of the batting rankings with 810 rating points. Rizwan with 796 points and Suryakumar with 792 points followed the Pakistan skipper close on his heels.

ICC T20 Ranking

1. Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 810

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 796

3. Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 792

4. Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 792

5. Dawid Malan (England) – 731

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against India in the tournament.

Yadav had come close to taking the top spot during India's ODIs against West Indies. He was the leading run-scorer during the series with 135 runs, but the decision to rest him for the final match meant he missed out on the chance to overtake Babar.

