The T20 World Cup Cup 2024 is not very far away. The tournament is exactly one month away from today. The mega event will begin on June 2 and India play their first match on June 5. BCCI announced the 15-man squad, two days ago, and as soon as the team was out, fans took to social media to show their anger over selectors dropping Rinku Singh to accomodate some of the senior players. Rohit Sharma will lead the team while Virat Kohli has also been picked in the squad. Hardik Pandya, out of form currently, has also been chosen while Rinku, who strikes at over 170 in T20Is, has been ignored.

Yuzvendra Chahal has also returned to the T20Is as selectors wanted to a spin-heavy bowling attack. The team has just 3 genuine pacers in form of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj while there are four spin options in form of Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. It will be fascinating to see whether India's plan to field a strong bowling lineup can help them win the tournament. Not to forget that India have not won a single ICC trophy in more than ten years.

Check out India's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule below:

India Vs Ireland to be played on June 5 (Wednesday) at New York and the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India Vs Pakistan on June 9 (Sunday) at New York and the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India Vs USA on June 12 (Wednesday) and the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India Vs Canada on June 15th (Saturday) and the match starts at 8 pm IST in Florida.

If India qualify for the Super 8s, they will be playing their matches on June 20, June 22, June 24. India are A1, and their seeding won't change irrespective of where they finish in the group stage. They just need to qualify for Super 8s.