Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: The countdown to the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has well and truly begun. The marquee event gets underway on June 2, with hosts West Indies taking on Zimbabwe in the tournament opener at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Pakistan's campaign, however, kicks off a few days later on June 6 when they lock horns with the United States in Dallas.

Led by the inspirational Babar Azam, the 2009 champions and 2022 runners-up will be eager to go one step further this time around and claim their second T20 World Cup crown. However, their path to potential glory is lined with numerous challenges, starting with a tricky group stage featuring arch-rivals India and a rapidly improving USA side.

Pakistan find themselves drawn in Group A of the 20-team event alongside India, USA, Ireland, and Canada. They begin their quest against the United States on June 6 in Dallas before traveling to New York for the much-anticipated clash against India on June 9. The Men in Green stay in New York for their third group game versus Canada on June 11, and then head to Lauderhill, Florida to take on Ireland in their final group fixture on June 16.

Check out Pakistan's full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 below:

June 6, Thursday: Pakistan vs USA, 9:30 PM IST, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

June 9, Sunday: India vs Pakistan, 8:30 PM IST, Citi Field, New York

June 11, Tuesday: Pakistan vs Canada, 8:30 PM IST, Citi Field, New York

June 16, Sunday: Pakistan vs Ireland, 8:30 PM IST, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pakistan's performances in the group stage will determine their path in the latter rounds. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8 phase, where they will be further divided into two groups of four teams each. Babar Azam's men will be hopeful of advancing through to not only test themselves against the world's best but also keep their dream of lifting the coveted trophy alive.

With a lethal bowling unit complemented by a destructive batting lineup, Pakistan undoubtedly possess the firepower to go all the way. However, as history has shown time and again, the T20 World Cup is an unforgiving tournament where a single off day can spell elimination. Babar Azam and his troops will need to be at their absolute best to conquer the challenges that await them on the road to cricketing immortality.