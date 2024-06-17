Mitchell Starc Slams ICC As Australia Pre-seeded As B2, Now Set To Face India

The teams that have qualified for the Super 8 part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is almost set as teams have begun preparations. Australia have enjoyed a very comfortable World Cup so far having an unbeaten run with four wins in four games. Despite winning all of their games and being the top side, due to pre-seeding Australia were termed as the B2 side in their group which led to Mitchell Starc speaking up about his displeasure.

Not A Fan Of Pre-Seeding: Starc

The current situation of pre-seeding has highlighted several flaws in the way the tournament is progressing. Australia even after winning all of their games in their group have been pre-seeded as B2. Another flaw of this pre-seeding system is that the outcome of Afghanistan vs West Indies could lead to three group winners to be in the same Super 8 group with one of them being India. This can also lead to several issues in the knockout stages as there could be an imbalance and unfairness with 3 group winners being in the same group. This could even lead to an uneven road to the final. “I think there's a question to be asked about pre-seeding. I'm not sure I'm a fan of that,” Starc said in a press conference. India finished at the top of Group A and were initally set to face off against England but due to pre-seeding and Australia being labelled as B2, the clash between India and Australia is now all set.

Australia's Dominant Run In The World Cup So Far

Australia made a bright start to their World Cup campaign as they are also chasing the crown of being the first team to hold all ICC trophies at once. In their first game, Australia defeated Oman by 39 runs. Next they faced arch-rivals England whom they defeated by 36 runs. In a one sided contest, Australia defeated Namibia as they chased down a target of 73 runs in just 34 balls. Australia's final match was against Scotland, where due to several fielding errors they conceded 180 runs but still managed to get the win with two balls left.