ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: Faizan Asif replaces Ashfaq Ahmed in UAE squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved replacements for United Arab Emirates players Ashfaq Ahmed and Ghulam Shabber in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 .

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 has approved replacements for United Arab Emirates players Ashfaq Ahmed and Ghulam Shabber," the ICC said in a press release.

Left-handed opener Faizan Asif has been called up in the UAE squad as a replacement for Ashfaq, who has been provisionally suspended by the Emirates Cricket Board in relation to an ongoing corruption probe. Notably, Asif played in the last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Ireland and Scotland four years ago.

Upcoming wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind, a member of the national under-19 squad, will replace Shabber, who was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for opting out of the UAE squad without intimation.

It is to be noted that the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 consists of ICC chairman Geoff Allardice , ICC representative Chris Tetley, host representative Mazhar Khan, Tournament Director Maroof Fajandar, Natalie Germanos and Dirk Nannes (both independent nominees).