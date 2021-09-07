हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC T20I rankings

ICC T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma remains top batswoman, Deepti Sharma jumps to fourth spot in all-rounders list

The top-10 list of batswomen includes two Indians, three Australians, two from New Zealand, and one each from South Africa, England, and West Indies.  

ICC T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma remains top batswoman, Deepti Sharma jumps to fourth spot in all-rounders list
India batswoman Shafali Verma (Source: Twitter)

Teen sensation and India opening batter Shafali Verma remained firm at the top spot while New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine became the new joint top-ranked women's all-rounder in the world in the latest T20I Player rankings released on Tuesday.

Devine also gained a place in the batting charts to jump up to number five. Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26.

This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver.

Other gainers in the all-rounders rankings include India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Ellyse Perry, and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who all gain a spot to jump to No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Stafanie Taylor drops down three spots to No.7.

In the batting rankings, South Africa's Lizelle Lee was the big gainer, jumping up three spots to the eighth spot in the charts. Devine also gained a spot, to reach the fifth spot.

In the bowling charts, Australia's Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach No.2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen also gained a spot to reach No. 4 in the rankings.

Hayley Matthews, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against South Africa has gained seven places to break into the top 15 of the bowling rankings.

With the third T20I between England and New Zealand coming up, it will provide the players from both sides to make further gains in the rankings.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC T20I rankingsShafali VermaDeepti Sharma
Next
Story

IND vs ENG 5th Test: England announces 16-man squad, Jos Buttler and Jack Leach return to team

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Bollywood Breaking: Deepika complains about Ranveer's false promises in front of BIG B