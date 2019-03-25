ICC T20I rankings: South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo attain career-best spots

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo attained career-best positions in batting and bowling, respectively, in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player Rankings after the team's 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka.

JP Duminy, Dickwella, Malinga and Udana are among others to gain in rankings update after the series between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Hendricks has advanced 26 slots to 15th position after scoring 139 runs in the series, including two half-centuries, while Phehlukwayo has moved up 14 slots to 10th position after taking seven wickets in two matches, including a haul of four for 24 in the last match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Jean-Paul Duminy’s 76 runs in the series have taken him from 39th to 32nd and Rassie van der Dussen’s 98 runs have helped him move up from 74th to 41st among batsmen, while Chris Morris (up two places to 18th) and Tabraiz Shamsi (up 41 places to 35th) are the notable gainers in the list for bowlers.

For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwela has gained 19 slots to reach 78th position among batsmen and Lasith Malinga has moved up by 11 places to 42nd among bowlers. Isuru Udana has advanced in both lists, moving up 106 slots to 144th among batsmen after scoring 132 runs in the series, including an 84 not out in the second match, and up 12 places to 51st among bowlers.

There has been no change in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with South Africa and Sri Lanka remaining on fifth and ninth positions, respectively. South Africa have gained two points and closed in on Australia, while Sri Lanka have lost two points.