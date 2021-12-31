हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC

ICC Test player of the year: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan among four nominated, no Indian picked

ICC have announced their top-4 nominees for the ICC player of the year 2021 award.

Source: Twitter

After a year full of cricketing action and COVID-outbreaks, ICC have nominated four players for the ICC player of the year award (2021).

Pakistan's fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have been nominated for ICC player of the year 2021.
 
The other two top performers who have been nominated are England captain Joe Root and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Both the skippers have helped their country in difficult situations and have shown why they deserve to be mentioned as some of the best in the business.

No one from India's national team was nominated despite some brave performances from Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandra Ashwin. Test skipper Virat Kohli also missing out on the list due to his recent form, alongside white-ball captain Rohit Sharma who has also not been included in the nominees.

(More to come.)

