ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Back In Top 10, Babar Azam Slips

The cricketing world witnessed a seismic shift in the ICC Test rankings this week, as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showcased their batting prowess in South Africa. Here's a breakdown of the significant movements in the latest rankings. Virat Kohli, the talismanic Indian batsman, was the standout performer in the recent two-Test series against South Africa. Accumulating 172 runs in four innings, Kohli's resolute batting propelled him from the 9th to the 6th position in the ICC Test Rankings. His hunger for runs seemed insatiable, even on challenging pitches, earning him 775 rating points. Rohit Sharma, India's dynamic opener, showcased consistent form, securing his place in the Top 10. Rohit's stellar performances propelled him from the 14th to the 10th position, amassing 748 rating points. His resurgence meant established names like Travis Head and Saud Shakeel dropped out of the elite batting club.

Virat Kohli's ICC Test Batting rankings:



Before SA Test series - No.13



After SA Test series - No.6



- The GOAT is here to rule..!!! _ pic.twitter.com/kh88LGKJje — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 9, 2024

Babar Azam Faces Dip to No. 8

Pakistan's Babar Azam, despite a highest score of 41 in the series, faced a dip in rankings, slipping two spots to No. 8. This serves as a reminder that even cricket's giants experience occasional downswings.

Bowling Brilliance: Siraj and Bumrah Steal the Show

India's fast bowling duo, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, stole the spotlight on the bowling front. Siraj's career-best performance in South Africa propelled him 13 places to No. 17, while Bumrah's impressive return to Test cricket earned him a one-spot climb to No. 4.

Cummins Dominates: Australia's Captain Claims No. 2 Spot

Across the border, Australia's captain Pat Cummins showcased his dominance, dethroning South Africa's Kagiso Rabada to claim the No. 2 spot in the bowling rankings. Cummins' three consecutive five-wicket hauls were simply unstoppable, underlining his prowess with the ball.

Labuschagne and Rizwan Rise

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan also enjoyed climbs in the rankings, thanks to impactful knocks in their respective series. Labuschagne moved up three places to No. 4, while Rizwan rose to joint 16th place after a ten-place leap.

Unchanged Top Spots

While the middle and lower ranks witnessed a whirlwind of movement, the top spots remained unchanged, with Kane Williamson leading the batting rankings and Ravichandran Ashwin reigning supreme among the bowlers.