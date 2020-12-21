हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

ICC Test rankings: Indian skipper Virat Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steven Smith

Virat Kohli is at second spot just behind Aussie batsman Steve Smith in the latest ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

ICC Test rankings: Indian skipper Virat Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steven Smith

New Delhi: In the latest ICC rankings for Test batsmen, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has marginally closed the gap with top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, following his 74-run knock in the first innings in Adelaide.

Despite India's embarrassing defeat in the series-opener against Australia in Adelaide.

Kohli gained two points for his half-century to get to 888 while Smith (911) lost 10 points in the table after scoring 1 and 1 in his two innings.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne's vaulted up to his career-best 839 points in the latest ICC rankings for Test batsmen after scoring 47 and 6 in the low-scoring match.

Australia skipper Tim Paine's player-of-the-match innings of 73 not out has lifted him to a career-best 33 spot, his previous best was 45 in 2018.

While, spinner R Ashwin has now become India's top-ranked bowler after taking four wickets. He is now ranked ninth, overtaking pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja, who did not play the Adelaide Test, was unchanged at number three in the all-rounders' list.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins gained six points for his seven-wicket haul as he moved from 904 to 910 for a comfortable lead over Stuart Broad in second place.

Cummins' pace colleague, Josh Hazelwood's figures of 5/8 in India's second innings helped him gain four spots and move back into the top five with 805 points, the first time since March 2018.

