ICC trolls Pakistan for rescheduling 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka after 1st match washed due to rain

Karachi: The International Council of Cricket (ICC) on Saturday took to Twitter to troll Pakistan after it rescheduled the second ODI match against Sri Lanka which was earlier scheduled to be held in Karachi on September 29 to September 30. This was done in view of the first ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka being washed out due to the rain.

The ICC, said, "The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Karachi has been rescheduled from Sunday 29 September to Monday 30 September due to the rain which washed out the first ODI."

"Have you ever heard of rain so heavy it washes out a game two days away?!, said the ICC in a cheeky remark.

The first ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain on September 27 at the Karachi National Stadium, where the first men's ODI match was to be played since 2009. The venue of the second match was the same, therefore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took the decision as a precautionary step.

"This is not something organisers have had to deal with before given the fact that this was the first ODI to be abandoned because of the weather at the venue. However, heavy unseasonal rain from as early as two days prior to the match left the outfield in an unplayable condition," the ICC said.

The PCB said that the decision has been made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket.

"The decision has been made in order to allow the groundstaff to prepare the Karachi National Stadium's outfield for next week's play, as heavy rains experienced during this week have left the outfield soggy," a statement said.

"The grounds staff will require at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket," the statement added.

The second ODI will now be played on Monday, September 30.