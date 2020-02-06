ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh defeat New Zealand by six wickets to set up title clash with India

Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a scintillating century to help Bangladesh U-19 team beat New Zealand U-19 team by six wickets on Thursday (February 6) and set up a ICC U-19 World Cup final clash with favourites India on Sunday (February 9).

The title-clash against India is historic for Bangladesh as it will be their first final in any format across age groups.

Batting first, New Zealand failed to counter the Bangladesh U-19 bowlers and were able to score a below-par score of 211 for 8 in the second semifinal of the prestigious tournament.

Earlier, Bangladesh U-19 captain had won the toss and decided to bowl first at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The Bangladeshi bowlers were bang on target from the word go and did not allow the Kiwis settle as they kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top-scored for New Zealand with his unbeaten 75 runs and Nicholas Lidstone added 44 runs for the Kiwis.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam was the best bowler as he claimed three wickets in his allotted quota of 10 overs. Hasan Murad and Shamim Hossain claimed two wickets each, while Rakibul Hasan claimed one wicket.