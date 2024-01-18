ICC U-19 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Format, Groups, Venue - All You Need To Know

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024 is set to unfold in South Africa, offering a captivating glimpse into the future of the sport. This youth extravaganza, scheduled to commence on January 19, promises not only thrilling on-field action but also serves as a breeding ground for the next generation of cricketing prodigies. A total of 16 nations, each nurturing their budding talents, will battle it out across 41 matches during this cricketing spectacle. The tournament's structure, meticulously planned by the cricketing body, sees the teams divided into four groups – A, B, C, and D – each comprising four nations.

Intrigue arises as the top three teams from each group progress to the Super Series, a pivotal phase where the competition intensifies. Groups A and D, along with B and C, merge, paving the way for a showdown among the best-performing teams. Only the crème de la crème will advance to the semi-finals in this quest for youth cricket supremacy. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama, defending champions India emerge as a force to be reckoned with. Having clinched the title five times in the competition's history, including a triumphant campaign in 2022 under the leadership of Yash Dhull, the Men in Blue set the benchmark for success.

The Promo of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.



Group Stage Overview

The participating teams have been divided into four groups, each featuring four teams:

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and America

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia

Group D: Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal, and Afghanistan

Road to Super Series

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Series, where Groups A and D will merge, as will Groups B and C. The two best-performing teams from each group in the Super Series will then move on to the semi-finals.

Reigning Champions - India

India, led by Yash Dhull, clinched the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2022 by defeating England in the final. The Men in Blue boast an impressive record, having emerged victorious five times in the competition's history (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022).

Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live, and here's how:

Start Date: The tournament commences on January 19, with the United States taking on Ireland and South Africa facing West Indies in the opening matches.

Host Country: South Africa is hosting the event, with matches scheduled across Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Benoni, Kimberley, and East London. Benoni will host the semi-finals and the final.

Broadcast in India: Star Sports Network will telecast the Under-19 Cricket World Cup live in India, with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Captains' Insights

Ahead of the tournament, captains from all 16 teams shared their thoughts during a pre-tournament photoshoot:

Tournament Format

The 2024 U-19 World Cup follows a modified format, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Sixes stage. The tournament culminates with the semi-finals on February 6 and February 8, leading to the final on February 11.