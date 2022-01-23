हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC U-19 World Cup

ICC U-19 World Cup: Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit centuries as India thrash Uganda by 326 runs

With this win, India topped Group B and the side will now lock horns in their quarterfinal clash on January 29.

File image (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Centuries by Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were backed up by a dominant bowling performance as India thrashed Uganda by 326 runs in their final Group B game of the ongoing ICC Men's U19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chasing 405, Uganda kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the side was bowled out for 79 inside 20 overs. For India, stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu returned with four wickets.

Earlier, Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi played knocks of 162 and 144 respectively as India posted 405/5 in the allotted fifty overs. Both batters shared a 206-run stand for the third wicket to pile on the misery on Uganda bowlers.

In the end, Dinesh Bana and Aneeshwar Gautam also played cameos of 22 and 12 to help India post a score of more than the 400-run mark.

Brief Scores: India 405/5 (Raj Bawa 162, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144; Pascal Murungi 3-72); Uganda 79 all out (Pascal Murungi 34, Ronald Opio 11; Nishant Sindhu 4-19).

