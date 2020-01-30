हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC U19 World Cup

ICC U19 World Cup: Australia’s Sam Fanning penalised for elbowing India's Akash Singh

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Image Credits: ICC official website

Australian opening batsman Sam Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the U19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarter-final match against India at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Fanning has received two demerit points after he was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match”.

Fanning on the first ball of the 31st over stuck his elbow out which made contact with Indian bowler Akash Singh while running which is deemed as inappropriate contact with another player.

After the match, Fanning admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy and as such, there was no need for any formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches for this event carry a penalty of an official reprimand, and a penalty of one or two demerit points.
 

ICC U19 World CupAustralia U19 vs India U19Sam FanningAkash Singh
