ICC U19 World Cup Final, India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live in India

India U19 will face England U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final for the U19 World Champion title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday (February 5). Both teams haven't lost a single game in their journey to the World Cup finals and have been dominating every opponent they have faced so far.

Team India have already shown their squad depth after the Covid-19 outbreak in the team, injuries also played a role to worry the U19 Men in Blue but they bounced back from every blow and won every game by a complete effort from the team. For the finals, no injury news and any other problem has occured for them as they look for a record 5th U19 World Cup title.

England U19 have been consistent throughout the tournament and haven't drop any match played so far. They have a well balanced squad which is full of confidence and coming with good momentum in the finals.

Teams (from):

India likely XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England likely XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden

Below is all you need to know about India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup final match:

When and what time will the India U19 vs England U19 start?

The India U19 vs England U19 begins on February 5 at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will the India U19 vs England U19 take place?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadiums, North Sound, Antigua.

Which channel will telecast India U19 vs England U19 in India?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 in India?

The India U19 vs England U19 will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.