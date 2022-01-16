हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC U19 World Cup: Meet Vicky Ostwal, the architect of India's win over South Africa in opening game

India beat South Africa in their opening encounter at the ICC U19 World Cup going on in Caribbean nations and the architect of the win was Indian left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal.

He picked up a five-for for just 28 runs to help India start off their campaign on a winning note and collect the first points in the tournament. He was fittingly named the Player of the Match. 

So who is Vicky Ostwal?

Ostwal hails from Pune and was born on September 1, 2002. He is not new to the grand stage. He is considered as one of India's main weapons in the World Cup. He has been exhibiting his skills on the pitch for some time now. In the lead up to the World Cup, he was excellent too. 

He picked up important three wickets in the final of U19 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka to help India clinch the trophy. In the Asia Cup final as well, he was the 'Player of the Match', finishing the tournament as India's second-highest wicket-taker with six scalps in four games. 

His first brush with competitive cricket at only 14 when he played in the Senior Invitation League Tournament, organised by Maharashtra Cricket Association. He had made heads turn to him thanks to a five-for in one of the tournament games. 

From thereon, Ostwal did not look behind and went on to play the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy for Maharashtra. Soon he played Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the U-19 Challenger Cup to earn a U19 national call-up.

He surely could be the next big thing in Indian cricket and for now., captain Yash Dhull would be trusting him to win more crucial games for India with the ball.

