ICC U19 World Cup: Virat Kohli interacts with Indian U19 team ahead of big final against England

India's batting star Virat Kohli has interacted with the members of the Indian U19 cricket team ahead of their all-important final against England.

The final is to be played on 5 February at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Kohli had an online interaction with the Team India members and shared some important tips ahead of the big game.

"Some valuable tips from the GOAT ahead of the finals," India U19 player Kaushal Tambe shared in his story on Instagram.

Indian U-19 stars talked with Virat Kohli ahead of the World Cup Final He also Know Ball Who's Real GOAT _ All Thr Best Team U19 Ind pic.twitter.com/GZ3Cerx8zC — DON (@JustinOffcl) February 3, 2022

All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar also shared a screengrab interaction with Virat Kohli with the members of the team.

"It was really good to interact with you @virat.kohli bhaiyaa. Learnt some important things about life and cricket from you which will help us in getting better in upcoming times," Hangargekar wrote in his post.

India U-19 led by Yash Dhull will take on England in what will be the fourth successive final at this level since 2016.

And Kohli knows a thing or two about winning high pressure final at the junior level when his team beat South Africa on a balmy evening in Kuala Lumpur in 2008.

Fourteen summers have passed by and Kohli had become captain and is now a former leader of the senior team with more than 20k international runs to his credit.

Whether it was BCCI secretary Jay Shah or NCA chief VVS Laxman, whoever requested Kohli to spare some time for the 'Baby Blues' did a remarkable job as there could be few who can tell what it takes to make the grade.

Head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was also present listening intently to what one of world's greatest batters had to say.

One can be rest assured it was more about the road ahead where a lot of them will fall by the wayside, some will remain confined to domestic level and only a select few with enormous talent and temperament will make the grade.

Kohli knows what are the perils of early stardom and how one can get his feet back to the ground. He has seen zenith and nadir and one can only hope this discussion will make these youngsters more rounded as sportsmen than they were before.

With PTI inputs