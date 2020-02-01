ICC Under-19 World Cup: India set to lock horns with Pakistan in 1st semi-final

The Indian Under-19 cricket team will battle it out with arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semi-final clash of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Tuesday.

On Friday, Mohammad Huraira smashed a half-century on his debut to help Pakistan secure a six-wicket win against Afghanistan U19 in the fourth quarter-final clash of the showpiece tournament in Benoni and book their place in the semi-final.

Batting first, Afghanistan's Farhan Zakhil scored a 55-ball 40 while Abdul Rahman contributed with 30 runs batting lower down the order before being bundled out for 49.1 overs.

Mohammad Amir Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan Under-19 with three wickets, followed by Fahad Munir's figures of two for 29.

Tahir Hussain, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali and Qasim Akram all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Mohammad Huraira hammered a significant knock off 64 off 76 balls before being mankaded by Noor Ahmad in the 28th over of Pakistan’s run-chase.

Subsequently, Rohail Nazir (22), Qasim Akram (25) and Mohammad Haris (29) made crucial contributions to help their side chase down the target in 41.1 overs and secure a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, India U-19 had stormed into the last-four of the marquee event after thrashing Australia by 74 runs in the first quarter-final clash on Tuesday. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blistering knock of 62 while Atharva Ankolekar remained unbeaten at 55 to help India post a score of 233/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Sam Fanning's 75-run knock went in vain as Australia U-19 were bundled out for 159 in 43.3 overs to bow out of the tournament.

Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets while Akash Singh bagged three wickets.

The Men in Blue are notably the most successful side in the showpiece tournament, having clinched the title for a record four times. Pakistan, on the other hand, have been crowned as the champions of the U-19 World Cup twice -- 2004 and 2006.

However, Pakistan hold a slight advantage over defending champions India heading into the semi-final clash.

The two sides have faced each other nine times in the showpiece event, including in the final of the 2006 edition of the tournament which Pakistan won by 38 runs in Colombo. Out of the nine matches they played against each other in the tournament, India have emerged victorious on four occasions, while Pakistan have won five times.

Going into the clash, the Men in Blue will be keen to level the head-to-head record and book their place in the summit showdown, while Pakistan will look to further improve their record against India.