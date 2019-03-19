ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifier: Namibia thrash Tanzania by 250 runs

Ramon Wilmot on Tuesday scored the first century of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier in Windhoek, as he helped hosts Namibia bounce back immediately from a loss to Nigeria on day one.

The second day of the tournament saw Namibia rack up 296/7 against Tanzania, with 16-year-old Wilmot clubbing 132 from just 122 balls. He struck 16 boundaries and four sixes, as the hosts showed that they are still contenders.

He received support from Dian Neethling, who made 49 as Namibia took advantage of some friendly batting conditions.

In response, Tanzania were blown away for just 46. Jan-Izak de Villiers started the carnage, with a new-ball spell that garnered three for eight in five excellent overs.

Mauritius Ngupita kept up his fine form, wrapping matters up quickly, with four for 12 in 4.1 overs, as Namibia romped to a massive, 250-run win.

In another clash of the day, Nigeria, who caused the main ripple on the opening day, ground out another 58-run victory over Kenya.

Batting first, Nigeria notched 201/4. Olayinke Olaleye struck a well-paced 73, while captain Sylvester Okpe also passed the 50-mark, in another team performance.

Kenya battled gamely, but were restricted to 143/9. The wickets were shared around, as Nigeria again emphasised the sincerity of their ambitions this week.

Meanwhile, Uganda got the better of Sierra Leone, prevailing by 75 runs in the third fixture of the second day. Munir Ismail was the glue, with a steady unbeaten knock of 73. He kept the innings together, the team eventually reaching a total of 211/9.

Simon Okecho and Cosmas Kweyuta both added scores of 33 to lend support to Ismail. Fifteen-year-old Samuel Conteh was the bright light for Sierra Leone, with figures of 5/48 in nine overs.

The chase was hard work for the young Sierra Leone outfit, and 14-year-old Eric Turay (32) tried to lay the foundation upfront. Skipper George Ngegba came in the middle order and tried to stabilise matters, but his 34* was in vain.

Sierra Leone were bowled out for 136, to eventually fall short by 75 runs. Frank Akankwasa was again in the wickets, with a rich haul of 4/22.

The action resumes on Wednesday with a top-of-the-table clash between Nigeria and Uganda. Namibia face Sierra Leone while Kenya battle Tanzania.