ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma make big gains in batters’ chart

In spite of India having a disappointing showing so far in the five-match WODI series in New Zealand, there were a few positives for the tourists in the latest ICC ODI Rankings as Deepti Sharma gained two places to No.18 in the batters' rankings and also climbed six spots to No.13 in the bowlers' rankings.

Deepti's unbeaten 69 in the third ODI saw her gain two places in the batters' rankings, while her four-for in the second ODI helped her climb in the bowlers' rankings.

The Mithali Raj-led India have lost all four ODI played so far, with the last match to be played on February 24.

Batter Richa Ghosh has gained 15 spots to No.54, courtesy of her innings of 65 that helped India post a strong total in the second ODI. In the absence of Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana grabbed the opportunity with both hands with knocks of 49 and 61 which saw her rise a massive 113 spots to No.67 in the batters' list.

Meanwhile, Mithali continues to be at No. 2 among batters with 741 points, while Australia's Alyssa Healy is the leader with 749 points. Among bowlers, India pacer Jhulan Goswami is fourth with 723 points, while in the all-rounders' list, Deepti Sharma has also maintained her fourth position.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has broken into the top-10 for ODI all-rounders in the latest ICC Player Rankings. Amelia scored a hundred and a fifty in the second and third ODIs, helping her climb the batters' and all-rounders' charts in the weekly ICC Rankings update.

In the second ODI, Kerr walked in inside the Powerplay while the White Ferns were chasing 271 and bailed the team out of trouble from 55/3. She put up a 128-run stand with Maddy Green for the fourth wicket. She batted through till the end, finishing on 119 not out off 135 balls as New Zealand chased down the total with an over to spare.

Kerr once again walked in when New Zealand were in early trouble at 14/2 in their chase of 280 in the third ODI. She added 103 runs for the third wicket with Amy Satterthwaite and helped stabilise the innings. She eventually got out for 67 but laid the platform for the lower order to complete the second-highest successful ODI chase in women's ODI history.

The latest rankings also saw Kerr attain career-high ratings for batters (512) and all-rounders (269). She jumped 21 spots to No.22 in rankings for batters and seven spots to No.6 for all-rounders.

Fellow Kiwi Lauren Down too climbed, making a massive jump after her match-winning 64* off 52 balls in the third ODI. She rose 14 spots and broke into the top 50 to occupy the 49th spot for batters.