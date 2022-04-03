हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 final: Mitchell Starc cheers for wife Alyssa Healy from stands as she hits ton to help Australia set 357-run target vs England

File image (Source: Twitter)

Australia opener Alyssa Healy continued her superb form as she smashed 170 runs in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 final against England on Sunday (April 3).

It was run-a-ball hundred in a World Cup final for Healy, who also smashed a ton in the semi-final against West Indies. However, the 32-year-old batter shifted gears after completing her century as she accumulated 70 more runs in just 38 balls to help Australia set a challenging 357-run target in the final.

Interestingly, Healy’s ton was special to her because her husband, who is none other than Australia men’s team pacer Mitchell Starc, was present in the stands to witness it. As soon as Healy reached her hundred off 100 balls, Starc was seen applauding in the stands.

Notably, Starc, who was last seen during Australia’s 1-0 Test series triumph over Pakistan last month, landed in New Zealand to support his wife and wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who has been outstanding in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Starc is a regular cheerleader for his wife Healy. The pacer had even pulled out midway through Australia’s 2020 ODI series against South Africa to support his wife in the Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Talking about the match, Healy’s 170, Rachel Haynes’ 68 and Beth Mooney’s 62 helped Australia score 356/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

Earlier, England captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bowl first at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, however, the English were unable to find an early breakthrough as Healy and Haynes put up the 160-run stand before the latter was removed by Sophie Ecclestone in the 30th over of the match.

Having been unbeaten in the competition, the Aussies took the field as favourites as they would be determined to clinch a record seventh title.

