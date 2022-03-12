हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India captain Mithali Raj creates BIG record – check out

Mithali Raj, playing her 24th match as the skipper, went past Australian legend Belinda Clark for the most matches captained in the Cricket World Cup when she came out for the toss during the match against West Indies on Saturday.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India captain Mithali Raj creates BIG record – check out
India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj (Source: Twitter)

India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday (March 12) broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The Indian, playing her 24th match as the skipper, went past Australian legend Belinda Clark for the most matches captained in the Cricket World Cup.

The 39-year-old had completed 150 ODIs as India captain during the game against New Zealand on Thursday and holds the record for most matches as captain in all ODIs as well.

Mithali on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat first in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match against West Indies at Seddon Park.

However, the 39-year-old failed to make an impact with the bat as she departed after scoring just five runs off 11 balls.

Notably, India need a win to stay in contention for a semi-final berth, while West Indies are looking to remain unbeaten at the tournament after upset victories over New Zealand and England. Both teams have named unchanged sides for the clash.

