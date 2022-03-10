ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Skipper Mithali Raj wins toss, elects to bowl

Team India captain Mithali Raj has won the toss in Hamilton on Thursday (March 10) and elected to bowl first in their second match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 against New Zealand. India started off the tournament with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan while hosts NZ have lost one (against West Indies) and won one (against Bangladesh) so far.

India have replaced out-of-form opener Shafali Verma with Yastika Bhatia as the only change to the playing XI while the White Ferns are going into the match with an unchanged side.

Here are the two playing XI…

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Team News 1 change for #TeamIndia as Yastika Bhatia is named in the team. A look at our Playing XI

“It looks a good wicket and later on, there could be dew which will make batting easier. Also we depend a lot on spinners, so better to bowl first. We have one change – Yastika replaces Shafali at the top,” Mithali said at the toss.

The pitch at Hamilton’s Seddon Park has been traditionally known as a batting belter and Mithali Raj and her team would like to put up a better show against Sophie Devine’s White Ferns, who have had a great run in the recently concluded bilateral series.

More than the margin of the 1-4 defeat, it was the fact that Indians were outplayed in all departments must have been a cause of worry for head coach Ramesh Powar who has been trying out various combinations. What looked like a cakewalk against a relatively weaker Pakistan side might not be possible against the New Zealanders, who have all bases covered.

In fact, the Indians have already learnt a harsh lesson in the preceding ODI series where they couldn’t even defend totals of 270 and 280.

(with PTI inputs)